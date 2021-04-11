Monday Seasonable and Breezy

Weather Authority

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: The ridge to the west of the Central Coast will weaken as a weather system starts to work south over the Great Basin early this week, bringing with it some cooler air aloft. This will slightly impact our temperatures and bring us windy conditions starting late Monday.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog will slowly fill in around the coast and interior valleys. Expect lows in the mid 40s on the coast, with mid 30s to mid 40s inland.



Monday: Awaking to more low clouds, but clearing out by early afternoon. Along the coast expect partly cloudy skies, inland locations will be mostly sunny with an occasional passing cloud. Temperatures will be similar to this past weekend with highs along the south side of the bay in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer on the north side of the bay, with temperatures in the 60s. Inland expect mostly 70s with a few 80s in southern Monterey County. Breezy to even gusty starting late afternoon, early evening.

Extended: Our low cloud cycle will continue through the week. We will return to seasonable weather by mid-week, and could even be slightly warmer than average toward the end of the week as the ridge strengthens. Conditions look to remain dry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.