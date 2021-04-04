Dry (Mostly) Stretch Ahead

Weather Authority

Weather Story: It should be a nice Easter Sunday with seasonable to slightly cool temperatures for coastal areas under mostly sunny skies. A weak weather system will pass by on Monday and could bring a few sprinkles to the region, but not much else other than cooler temperatures and extra clouds. Weak high pressure then builds in through mid-week, though we will remain in northwesterly, onshore flow. This will keep coastal temps rather cool and keep some low clouds in the forecast while inland areas warm slightly.



Rest of Easter Sunday: Scattered high clouds with some low clouds returning late Temperatures will be slightly cool. Along the coast expect 50s with a few 60s. Inland locations will be in the low to mid-60s to 70s.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog along the coast and interior valleys. Lows in the 40s.



Extended: A weak weather system will pass by on Monday bringing extra clouds, cooler temperatures, and the chance of a few sprinkles. We'll warm up a bit by mid-week, but onshore flow will keep the coast relatively cool



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.