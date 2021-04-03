Easter Sunday Weather

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 10:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The return of the marine layer and onshore flow will cool down our temperatures through Easter weekend. We'll see at or below seasonable averages. The increase of moisture in our area also means the return of low clouds during the evening and morning hours. But come afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, with the occasional cloud. Along the coast, clouds will be more abundant. The onshore flow will also create some breezy, to even gusty conditions.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog along the coast and interior valleys. Widespread lows in the 40s.



Sunday: Mostly clear skies, but expect more passing clouds along the coast throughout the day. Low clouds will once again sneak in around the coast and valley locations by evening. Temperatures will be cool. Along the coast expect 50s with a few 60s. Inland locations will be in the low to mid-60s to 70s.



Extended: Another little system pushes through Monday bringing a very little chance of light, scattered, rain showers. Tuesday and Wednesday a stronger system looks to bring better rain chances, with higher precipitation totals. Mid-week temperatures will be seasonably cool. The ridge builds back in and we could see a warm-up late next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.