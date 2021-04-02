Cool Temps Easter Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good to Moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather: The return of the marine layer and onshore flow will cool down down our temperatures through Easter weekend. We'll see at or below seasonable averages. The increase of moisture in our area also means the return of low clouds during the evening and morning hours. But come afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The onshore flow will also create some breezy, to even gusty conditions at times.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog along the coast and interior valleys. Widespread lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Low clouds and patchy fog during the morning hours. Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with a few high passing clouds. Temperatures will be cooler for both coastal and interior locations. Highs inland in the 60s. 50s to 60s along the coast. A light onshore breeze throughout the day, with gusty conditions inland.

Extended: Watching for a slight chance of rain early next week. As of now, the potential looks slim. By mid-week conditions even out and we'll see seasonable temps with mostly clear skies.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



