A Sunny Sunday Before a Slight Cool Down

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 10:30PM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: High pressure will remain in place for Sunday. But a trough will start to wedge into the Central Coast on Monday, briefly cooling our temperatures. The weak weather system will also bring gusty winds, and a few extra clouds.

Overnight: Mostly clear with temps along the coast in the 40s, with 30s to low 40s inland.



Saturday: Sunny, warm, dry, but breezy. Highs along the coast will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Inland mid-70s to low 80s inland. Breezy conditions.



Extended: Behind Monday’s system, an even stronger ridge of high pressure builds in, bringing some of the warmest air of the year so far.

Highs in the 70s to 80s possible. We'll continue to see dry, warm conditions throughout the next several days.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County. Local Forecast / Weather Authority