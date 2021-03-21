Plenty of Sunshine for Days

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 11:45PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Sunday starts a warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will begin to neighbor the Central Coast, triggering dry, clear, breezy conditions for the next several.

**Frost Advisory**

In effect from 3AM to 9AM Sunday, March 21st for Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, including the cities of Santa Rosa, South Greenfield and King City

Patchy cloud cover decreases Saturday evening. This clearing will aide in decreasing temperatures toward freezing (as low as 31 degrees), providing the opportunity for frost development and prompting the issuance of the advisory. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Sensitive plants and crops may be at risk in these conditions. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Ensure all animals have a warm and dry shelter.

Overnight: Clear skies will make for chilly overnight lows. In South Monterey County temperatures could be below freezing for several hours. Mostly 30s inland, and 40s along the coast. A few interior valleys could also see a few low clouds/ fog.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer for most locations. In fact, inland locations could see a five degree difference from Saturday’s highs. Along the coast expect upper 50s to low 60s. Inland locations mostly 60s. Breezy conditions, gusty at times, throughout the day.



Extended: No rain in the forecast for the next few days. Conditions throughout the week will remain warm, dry and sunny. During the week we’ll see temperatures fluctuate slightly. Expect similar temperatures Monday, but increasing clouds. Tuesday through Wednesday will be clear, dry and warm. Temperatures look to be the warmest on Wednesday for both inland and coastal locations. Thursday, we’ll see another little cool down before warming back up heading into the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.