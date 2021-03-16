Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 2:30PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Temperatures will remain cool throughout the week. The next weather-maker arrives on Thursday with widespread light to moderate rain. This will be a slightly warmer system, so snow is not expected in the mountains at this time. They weather pattern may remain a bit unsettled as we head into the weekend as additional systems pass by to our north. At the moment, it’s hard to tell whether any of them will stray enough south to reach our area, but it bears watching. Warmer weather is then expected next week.

Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Expect highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. A bit breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: A few clouds possible, with cool conditions. Lows in the 30s. Some inland valleys may reach the upper 20s.



Wednesday: Increasing high clouds and a bit cool with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. A bit breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Then, becoming breezy on the exposed coast late.



Extended: Rain returns on Thursday and could last into early Friday. Temperatures look to remain slightly cool into the weekend, then get warmer next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.