Showers Ending

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: An area of low pressure is moving south of the Central Coast. Today, temperatures will remain on the cool side, showers will remain scattered, and the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm still exists. Dry weather will return Friday/Saturday as a ridge of high pressure moves through. Then, another weather system will take aim at the California coast on Sunday. At this time, only light rain is expected locally. Warmer weather is then expected next week.



Rest of Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Showers could have small hail and/or lightning. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s. Snow above 3,000ft.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with low clouds developing early Friday morning and remaining through sunrise. Cool, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.



Friday: Valley fog in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a shower or thundershower over southern Monterey County in the afternoon.



Extended: Dry weather continues on Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. Rain then returns Sunday, but it doesn’t look all that intense. Warmer, dryer weather expected next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.