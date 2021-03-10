Stormy Weather Wednesday

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 8:15AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A broad trough of low pressure will slowly move over the area over the next couple of days throwing waves of showers our way. This is a cold weather system that will be packed with chilly temperatures, mountain snow, and the potential for thunderstorms with small hail. We’ll get a bit of a break toward the end of the week with dryer weather and a slight warm-up. There is some potential for another weather system this weekend, however, roughly in the Sunday/Monday timeframe.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have lightning and small hail. The snow level will drop to around 3,000ft. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and 40s up in the hills.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Expect lows in the 30s for most areas. Breezy onshore winds along the exposed coast.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers throughout most of the day. Then starting to clear by late evening. Cool and breezy with highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Expect dryer weather Friday/Saturday with seasonable to slightly cool temperatures. The next weather system arrives on Sunday and could bring rain to the region.