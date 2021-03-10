Showers & Storms

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A broad trough of low pressure will slowly move through the area today This is a cold weather system that will be packed with chilly temperatures, mountain snow, and the potential for thunderstorms with small hail. We’ll get a bit of a break toward the end of the week with dryer weather and a slight warm-up. There is some potential for another weather system this weekend, however, roughly in the Sunday/Monday time frame.

The National Weather in Monterey has issued a:

**Flash Flood Watch**

… for the River Fire burn area in a portion of northern California, including the following areas, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.



National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting additional shower activity today into tonight with intermittent brief periods of heavy rainfall over the River Fire burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. Local Officials have reported mudslides have already occurred. Please remain vigilant.



* Additional shower activity today into tonight with intermittent brief periods of heavy rainfall over the River Fire burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the River Fire burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.



A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.



Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials.



Rest of Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy mostly cloudy with scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm with small hail possible. Snow possible above around 2,500ft. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and 40s up in the hills.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Expect lows in the 30s for most areas. Breezy onshore winds along the exposed coast.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers throughout most of the day. Then starting to clear by late evening. Cool and breezy with highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Expect dryer weather Friday/Saturday with seasonable to slightly cool temperatures. The next weather system arrives on Sunday and could bring rain to the region.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.