Active Weather Throughout Tuesday

Air Quality (as of 8:00AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A broad trough of low pressure lurks out over the Pacific. It will begin its slow transit of the West Coast tonight, bringing unsettled weather through Wednesday or Thursday. This is a cold weather system that will be packed with chilly temperatures, mountain snow, and the potential for thunderstorms with small hail. We’ll get a bit of a break toward the end of the week with dryer weather and a slight warm-up. There is some potential for another weather system next weekend, however.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have lightning and small hail. The snow level will drop to around 4,000ft as well. Chilly, with highs in the 50s in the valleys, 40s in the hills. Breezy at times.



Overnight: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Between storms, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have lightning and small hail. The snow level will drop to around 3,000ft. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and 40s up in the hills.



Extended: A few showers may linger into Thursday, but it will be notably dryer and slightly warmer. A short ridge will build in for Friday and Saturday with highs returning to the 60s. A weak system will pass by on Sunday and could bring some rain to the region, so it will need to be watched.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.