Monday’s Weather Calm Before the Storm.

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 8:30AM:

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Monday temperatures will be seasonably cool across the Central Coast. Mostly sunny skies, with a few high passing clouds throughout the afternoon. Late Monday afternoon into the evening we’ll start to see increasing clouds as a cold front starts to make its way into the area. Scattered light showers expected, with rain becoming more widespread Tuesday into Wednesday.

*Beach Hazard*

In effect until 7pm Monday evening for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

...Large breaking waves possible today with an arriving northwest swell train. Possibility of large shore break at non-sheltered coastlines through this evening. Buoys report wave heights of up to three feet higher than modeled and it is expected that heights will remain elevated through midday. Hazardous conditions will exist at the coast, primarily large shore breaks, but also somewhat enhanced rip and long shore currents.

Swimmers should avoid swimming in areas of large shore break and always swim near a lifeguard. These large breaking waves can lead to back and neck injuries. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Monday: Chilly morning, with partly sunny skies. Nearing lunch we’ll see more sunshine, with a few high passing clouds. Cool day for both coastal and inland locations. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for most locations.

Overnight: Scattered, light showers across the Central Coast becoming more widespread heading into Tuesday. Lows along the coast will be in the 40s. Inland mostly 30s.



Extended: More widespread showers expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and early Thursday. This is a cold, unsettled weather system that will bring chilly temperatures, the chance of snow in the higher elevations, and thunderstorm potential. We’ll get a bit of a break toward the end of the week with dryer weather and a slight warm-up.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.