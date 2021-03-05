Rain Friday Before a Dry, Cool Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The Central Coast saw more sunshine today with a few high passing clouds. Temperatures were seasonable and conditions were breezy at times. Clouds will increase Friday evening as a system moves into the Central Coast. Light rain is expected with the fast moving system late Friday night into early Saturday morning. No major rainfall totals expected. As the system passes areas will see breezy, and at times gusty conditions. The winds will stick around most of the weekend. Behind the passing cold front is cooler air, and temperatures will reflect that air mass throughout the weekend?

Overnight: Light rain will begin late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Breezy conditions expected as the system passes. By sunrise the Central Coast will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight slightly warmer with the cloud cover. Inland upper 30s and low 40s. Along the coast mid 40s.



Friday: Morning will be damp, possible fog inland locations. Partly cloud skies in the morning but clearing throughout the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. Conditions will be dry and breezy with gusts at times. Temperatures along the coast will be in the upper 50s, inland locations will be in the low to mid 60s.





Extended: Sunday the Central Coast will see mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, but it will remain breezy and cool. Another little system pushes through Monday bringing the chance of light scattered rain showers. Tuesday and Wednesday a stronger system looks to bring better rain chances, with higher precipitation totals. The ridge builds back in and we could see a warm up late next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.