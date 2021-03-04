Little More Sunshine and a Bit Warmer

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure finally weakens over the West and a cool air mass will settle in through the end of the week. With the weakened ridge, a cold front will actually reach our shores late Friday night into Saturday bringing widespread light to moderate rain. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with additional systems Monday & Tuesday. All the while, expect highs to remain below normal for this time of year.



*Beach Hazards*

… for the coast of Monterey County from late tonight through late Thursday night.



Long period northwest swell will arrive Thursday morning and will bring an increased risk of sneaker waves, rip currents, long shore currents, and there could be hard breaking surf on steep beaches. There is the potential that these conditions will transition into high surf on Friday.



-Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17 seconds expected.



Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip currents and/or long shore currents.



A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Thursday: Partly cloudy on the coast with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF, mostly sunny inland with upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy onshore winds in the afternoon.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds with fog possible around the bay and into the Salinas Valley. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland.



Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer early with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Then, increasing clouds, especially on the coast. Light rain will be possible in the coastal mountains after dark. Then, right around midnight, a cold front will bring briefly moderate rain and gusty winds to the region.



Extended: Conditions dry out quickly Saturday morning, with cool, blustery conditions following. Expect another cool day on Sunday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Then, several fast-moving systems will bring rain to the region beginning Monday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



