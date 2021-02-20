Warm Weather Ahead

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 5:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The weekend started with some light showers and gray skies. By noon skies started to clear, but temperatures remained cool. Most of the Central Coast locations saw breezy conditions throughout the day. Sunday is the start of a nice warm up that will stick around most of next week.

Overnight: Clear, with temperatures along the coast in the 40s. Inland mid to upper 30s.



Sunday: Clear, dry, and starting to warm up. Temperatures along the coast in the upper 50s low 60s. Inland mostly 60s with a few locations nearing 70.



Extended: Sunday the Central Coast will start to see a warm up, clear skies, and dry conditions. This will remain in place for the majority of next week. Temperatures inland could reach the mid to upper 70s. Along the coast mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will cool down mid-week but stay seasonable. No precipitation expected in the next 7 days.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.