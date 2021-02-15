President Sprinkles

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Dry air will follow a cold front this afternoon, slowly cutting through the clouds and drizzle into this evening. Northwesterly winds may be briefly gusty at times. Weak high pressure will then build in, ushering in a dryer period of weather for most of the week. Highs will get a big higher and lows quite a bit lower during the period. The next weather system will arrive on Friday and it may bring additional light rain to the region.



Rest of President’s Day (Monday): Mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle, mainly near the coast and in the hills. Mild, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times late in the day.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows mainly in the 40s.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. A bit cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: Wednesday morning will be chilly but Wed/Thu afternoons will be slightly warmer. A two-barreled weather system will roll through Friday/Saturday and could bring some light rain to the region.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 23rd – March 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.