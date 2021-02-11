Rain Tonight

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:30pm):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The weather pattern is about to become much more active. A stronger weather system arrives today with widespread light to moderate rain and breezy conditions late in the day. Additional (weaker) weather systems will follow on Saturday and Monday (Presidents Day) with breaks in between. Temperatures look to remain seasonable to slightly cool during the period.



Rest of Thursday: Increasing clouds and light southerly winds. Light rain arrives in the afternoon and may be moderate at times in the evening. Highs will be seasonable to slightly cool with upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.



Overnight: Light to moderate rainfall overnight, then tapering off before dawn. Expect lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times



***GALE WARNING***

… for coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10nm from 3AM Friday until 3AM Saturday.



- Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Friday: A few sprinkles may linger into Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Breezy northwest winds persist. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: A weather system will arrive on Saturday with mainly light showers late in the day. Sunday (Valentine’s Day), looks nicer, then another system arrives on Monday. Conditions may remain active into next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.