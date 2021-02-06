Super Bowl Sunday Looking Nice, Before a Slight Cool Down.

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6PM):

Good to Moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Many Central Coast locations saw above normal temperatures Saturday. Highs were in the 60s and 70s. Ridge of high pressure and weak offshore winds, catered to the warm temperatures. Sunday expect mostly sunny skies with increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s inland, 40s along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with warm temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s along the coast, upper 60s and even a few 70s inland.

Extended: The ridge of high pressure will weaken early part of next week, and as it does the Central Coast could see a slight chance of light showers. Daytime temperatures will continue decrease throughout the week, but will remain near normal for this time of year. Another chance of light showers possible late in the week as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Dry drought conditions for most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Moderate Drought.