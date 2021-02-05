A Warm, Dry, Sunny Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 5:45PM):

Good to Moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure remains in place. Expect dry, warm weather through the weekend, with breezy conditions on Sunday.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low cloud or two possible along the immediate coast. Overnight lows will be in the 30s inland and 30s-40s on the coast.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine throughout the day with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s across the Central Coast.

Extended: Dry conditions continue through the weekend with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Skies will be mostly clear with a low cloud or two on the coast and then increasing high clouds starting Sunday. The ridge of high pressure will weaken early part of next week, and as it does the Central Coast could see some light showers.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Dry drought conditions for most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Moderate Drought.