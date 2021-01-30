Nice Weekend Weather Continues

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 6:30pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The Central Coast will remain dry and mostly clear on Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures. High clouds will return during the evening hours. The next front is sitting offshore and could bring widespread light to moderate showers, with occasional wind gusts, early next week. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a major storm.

Overnight: High clouds move back in this evening, but temperatures will be chilly with clearing skies through the overnight hours. Along the coast expect upper 30s to low 40s, with mid to low 30s inland.



Sunday: Mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures. Expect upper 50s along the coast. with low 60s inland.



Extended: A cold front will arrive Monday and remain through Tuesday. Occasional wind gusts and widespread light to moderate showers could be expected as this slow moving system passes through the Central Coast. At the moment, it doesn't look too heavy. Nicer weather expected after mid-week with high pressure returning.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.