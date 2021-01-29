Dryer, slightly warmer weekend

Weather Authority

Air quality: Good

Weather Story: Mostly clear skies, with a few high passing clouds, will keep overnight temperatures chilly. Saturday will be drier and slightly warmer. Mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Another weather system is sitting offshore and could bring the Central Coast light to moderate rain early next week. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a major storm.

Overnight: High clouds stream in overnight. Lows will be in the 40s on the coast with low to mid 30s inland.



Saturday: Cool in the morning but slightly warmer in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Extended: We’ll remain quiet Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A stronger weather system will arrive Monday into Tuesday with widespread rain. At the moment, it doesn't look too heavy, however. Nicer weather expected after mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.

