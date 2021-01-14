January Heat

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3:30pm)

Good to moderate for most reporting areas.

Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against further rain chances any time soon. Weather systems will pass to our north and send some clouds our way, but that’s about it. High pressure will strengthen as we head into the end of the week with a gradual warm-up. High temps may be 10-15ºF above normal through the weekend into early next week. There are some hints at a pattern change by the end of next week which could lead to cooler, wetter weather.



Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Light offshore winds will push warm, dry air all the way to the coast. Expect highs in the 70s for most areas.

Overnight: Mostly clear. Coastal lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50s with inland spots in the 30s to 40s.



Friday: Very similar to Thursday. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Light offshore winds will push warm, dry air all the way to the coast. Expect highs in the 70s for most areas.



Extended: Warm, dry conditions will continue under mostly sunny skies through the weekend into next week. Next rain chance will be 10 days out at the earliest.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.