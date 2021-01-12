Waves From Far Away Storms

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3:30pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances. Weather systems will pass to our north and send some clouds our way, but that’s about it. High pressure will strengthen as we head into the end of the week with a gradual warm-up. High temps may be 10-15ºF above normal later in the week.





From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast on Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties until 3PM Wednesday.



Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. The swell and associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before peaking Tuesday night.



- For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for dangerous sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion.



- Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread high clouds. Mild with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Overnight: A few low clouds may push in with patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid 30s-40s.



Wednesday: Scattered high clouds. Otherwise, slightly warm with highs mainly in the 60s with a few inland spots reaching the low 70s.



Extended: Dry conditions can be expected through the week. Building high pressure will continue to block storms and push them off to our north. We’ll see occasional passing high clouds, but that’s about it. Temperatures will slowly climb into the end of the week with highs ranging from 5-15ºF above normal all the way into next week. Next rain chances may hold off until the last week of January.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.