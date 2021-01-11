King Tides, More Waves, and January Warmth

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances. Weather systems will pass to our north and send some clouds our way, but that’s about it. High pressure will strengthen as we head into the workweek with a gradual warm-up. High temps may be 10-15ºF above normal later in the week.



Rest of Monday: A few low clouds near the coast and passing high clouds at times. Mild, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly low to mid 60s inland.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with widespread high clouds. Lows will be in the 30s-40s.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**Coastal Flood Advisory**

…for the immediate coast on Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 5AM Tuesday until 1PM Tuesday.

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast on Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 10AM Tuesday until 3PM Wednesday.



Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents. The swell and associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before peaking Tuesday night. Additionally, high astronomical tides commonly referred to as King Tides will again impact the coast resulting in minor coastal flooding around the time of high tides on Tuesday morning.



-For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for dangerous sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion.



-Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



Tuesday: Scattered high clouds and mild with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and low to mid 60s inland.



Extended: Dry conditions can be expected through the wee week. Building high pressure will continue to block storms and push them off to our north. We’ll see occasional passing high clouds, but that’s about it. Temperatures will slowly climb into the end of the week with highs ranging from 5-15ºF above normal from Thursday all the way into next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.