Rain Returns Overnight

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3:30pm)

Good to moderate for most reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active for the next couple of weeks with rain likely at times. The next systems will arrive Monday and Wednesday/Thursday next week. Timing and intensity may change on these systems, so stay tuned.



Rest of Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s to low 60s. An isolated shower possible. Then, rain becoming more likely especially in the coastal mountains by midnight



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 7PM Sunday through 11PM Tuesday

The initial High Surf Advisory expired this morning as wave heights and periods subsided. However, strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long period northwest swell for the Bay Area and Central Coast with the next swell set to arrive this evening. The primary hazard this evening and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents as the initial forerunners come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build Monday morning with breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect from this evening until Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints

WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.



Overnight: Increasing clouds with light rain beginning first in the coastal mountains after midnight. Lows in the 40s with a few 30s in the southern valleys.



Extended: A stronger system will slide through on Monday with another one possible Wednesday/Thursday next week. Both carry good rain chances.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.