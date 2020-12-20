Tracking Christmas-Week Rain

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3:30pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

High pressure will weaken out of the weekend and allow a weather system to slip by on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the meantime. The Tuesday system may produce some very light rain, but major impacts are not expected. The weather then will remain tranquil into the holiday. However, the pattern become more active starting Friday with rain possible heading into the weekend.



Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Mild temperatures will become chilly once the sun goes down. Lows in the 30s-40s expected.



Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 50-60s.



Extended: A weather system passes on Tuesday with a chance of rain. Otherwise, things look pretty tranquil through the holiday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.