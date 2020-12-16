Rain Overnight

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 7:00pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

The weather pattern will remain progressive this week. The next weather system arrives early Thursday and will likely bring rain and occasionally gusty winds to most of the region. High pressure will then rebuild and after a couple of chilly days, temperatures will warm up through the weekend. The next system will take aim on the coast by early next week, though it is trending dryer.



Overnight: A cold front will swing through the area delivering light to moderate rain with gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s on the coast and upper 30s to 40s inland.



Thursday: Showers taper off early, then becoming partly cloudy, cool, and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Friday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy over the hills at times.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Some warming expected through the weekend into early next week. A weather system will pass by on Tuesday with rain potential, but it is looking dryer at the moment.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for much of Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the far eastern side of San Benito County, Abnormally dry for all other areas.