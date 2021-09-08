Meet the Candidates: Republicans

JENNY RAE LE ROUX

Party: Republican

Occupation: Business owner, author, strategic advisor

Age: 40

City of Residence: Redding, CA

Campaign Website: JennyRaeCa.com

Campaign Statement: "Jenny Rae Le Roux is running to free California so that Californians can live, work, and breathe again. Career politicians have failed us. People used to dream of coming to California to pursue freedom and prosperity. Now, Californians are fleeing the nightmare: high costs of living and higher taxes, while crime and unemployment skyrocket. Our schools are mismanaged, with overreaching curriculum. Fires rage, water is scarce; we can’t even keep the power on. Our leaders are ineffective, out of touch, and living consequence-free—but happy to spend your money and tell you how to live. Jenny Rae is different. She takes responsibility and gets results. She’s a leader who shapes culture. She’s a businesswoman who runs organizations where outcomes matter. She grew startups into global businesses by shrinking costs and driving change. And she did it all while raising a family. For Jenny Rae, public service is laying down the right to serve her interests so she can serve every Californian. As the state’s executive, she’ll do what she’s always done: follow the data to common sense solutions. As an outsider, she is beholden only to the people of California. As a working Californian, she won’t ask you to do anything she’s not willing to do. And as a mom, she believes that California’s kids deserve better: they deserve a free and prosperous future in California. She’ll hold politicians accountable and be a voice for the voiceless, fighting for the freedom to live, work, and breathe again."