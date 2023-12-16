Tracking Rain Chances Sunday

The big weather pattern changes we’ve been talking about for over a week start today! Our first round will be mainly light to moderate rainfall, however, which arrives mid-day on Sunday. We’ll get a break later in the day before more frequent rounds of rain which will especially impact the coastal mountains ensues overnight throughout the day on Monday. Showers will continue on Tuesday with a potentially stronger, wetter system arriving on Wednesday. Plan on wet unsettled weather for most of the upcoming week. Local rainfall totals continue to change but looks to be in the 1-3 inch range with higher amounts in the mountains. Stay tuned for the latest.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

From the National Weather Service in Monterey for low areas around Monterey Bay including the Santa Cruz, Watsonville, and Salinas areas in effect until 1:30PM



*Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1235 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Salinas, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Moss Landing,

Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Castroville, Rio Del Mar, Aptos, Prunedale, Brown Valley Road and Soquel.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain moving through during the afternoon and partial clearing late. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with occasionally gusty southerly winds.



Overnight: Rain returning just before midnight for coastal areas with on and off moderate rain for the coast and lighter rains inland. Occasionally gusty southerly winds. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Scattered on and off showers throughout the day and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs mainly in the 60s with gusty winds. Gusty southerly winds at times.



***GALE WARNING***

From the National Weather Service in Monterey for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Monday until 9PM Monday



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Extended: We’ll have rain chances every day from Sunday through Friday. There will be gaps in the rain and it may start out slow, and slight chance for a thunderstorm as well along with the likelihood of gusty winds. At this time total rainfall amounts look to be in the 1-3 inch range with isolated higher amounts. Stay tuned for the latest.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free