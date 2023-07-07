Golfers help promote local businesses at U.S. Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - At the U.S. Women's Open, you'll see the usual names like Titleist and Callaway, but you will also see some golfers donning an extra logo on their gear.

Several players partnered with American Express to help promote local Pebble Beach-area businesses. The program helps gain exposure for those businesses both at the course and on-air. If players make the cut, the logo they are wearing will have a chance to be seen on primetime network television. USGA championship director Allison Burns said it is very important to see this partnership.

"It is great to see that support in this community," Burns said. "At a nationwide event, it is an international scope, so it is really important to see that."

While seven players will participate, one golfer has a personal connection to their partner. Monterey native Mina Harigae is wearing the logo of her parent's sushi restaurant, Takara Sushi.

"My parents have a small restaurant," Harigae said. "I am rocking their logo this week to just get the exposure out there for my parents."

The Pacific Grove restaurant will have its logo featured on her shirt sleeve. But for Harigae, it is about more than just the exposure. It is a way of giving back to those who have helped her reach this stage.

"It is the least I can do for all the sacrifices they have made for me," Harigae said.

After carding a 1-over 73 in the second round, Mina Harigae made the cut. She will continue to represent her parent's restaurant through the weekend.