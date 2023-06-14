Skip to Content
Monterey Bay F.C. 2 erupts in 6-0 rout of Davis Legacy S.C.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-0-1, 16 points) extended its undefeated streak to six matches with a dominant 6-0 win over Davis Legacy S.C. (0-5-1, 1 point). Returning to Salinas for the first time since May 13, five different players found the back of the net in the highest-scoring match in MBFC2 history.

Miguel Guerrero opened scoring, while Pierce Gallaway, Willy Miranda, Isaac Lomeli, and Tamba DiMattia all followed suit.

Guerrero and Gallaway both notched first-half goals to give MBFC2 an early lead. The first came in the 18th minute after Janos Kommerling found Guerrero off the left side of the box. Guerrero received the ball and bounced a shot off the right goalpost and in for the 1-0 lead.

The second goal came 26 minutes later after Isaac Lomeli drew a foul just before halftime. Gallaway converted the penalty to give MBFC2 a 2-0 lead.

To open the second half, Miguel Guerrero extended that lead to three, scoring his second goal off an assist from Lomeli in the 49th minute. Isaac Lomeli then proceeded to assist on another goal, and then score one of his own.

He helped Willy Miranda net another brace in the 63rd minute while the Seaside native himself found the back of the net only two minutes later. Jose Madrigal assisted Lomeli.

In the 78th minute, Kevin Salto and Tamba DiMattia connected on one final dagger: a short-range chip shot.

In goal, David Sweeney recorded a shutout in his MBFC2 debut, helping Monterey Bay 2 to a 6-0 win over Davis Legacy.

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

