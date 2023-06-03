Monterey Bay F.C. erupts in dominant 4-1 win over Loudoun United F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. (4-4-5, 17 points) returned to action with the second of two matches in four days. Thanks to a dominant 4-1 victory over Loudoun United (3-9-1, 10 points), the Crisp and Kelp earned their first win since April 25.

Sam Gleadle opened scoring in the 33rd minute off an assist from Christian Volesky. The goal also marked Monterey Bay's first since May 13. It would be the first of four against Loudoun United.

Five minutes later, Kalil ElMedkhar leveled the match at 1-1, with a goal in the 38th minute. But from there, the Union would take over, scoring three unanswered goals.

Chase Boone netted Monterey Bay's second in the 55th minute from 40 yards out. A stunning goal that opened his 2023 account.

Christian Volesky and Alex Dixon would add two more goals to seal the match. Volesky scored unassisted in the 89th minute, while Dixon scored in the 91st off an assist from Sam Gleadle.

With the win, the Crisp and Kelp earn three points, leaping over Colorado Springs and Phoenix Rising in the standings. Monterey Bay F.C. is now sixth in the West with 17 points.