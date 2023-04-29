Monterey Bay F.C. finishes action-packed stretch with scoreless draw against Rio Grande Valley F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Three matches in eight days. A busy schedule for the Union, yielding two wins and one draw.

Monterey Bay F.C. (3-2-3, 12 points) opened with a quick three points against Indy Eleven and then continued that success with a historic win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In the final match of the stretch, The Crisp and Kelp found themselves in a rematch with Rio Grande Valley. Similar to their first meeting this season, Saturday's match ended in a draw. Although this time, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

With the draw, the Union extend the unbeaten streak to six matches and log their second consecutive clean sheet in the process.