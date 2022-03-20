Seaside police runs in honor of fallen Salinas Police Officer Alvarado

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) On Sunday members of the Seaside Police Department ran six miles around Seaside High School's track in honor of fallen Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado.

Some officers ran in fun gear for the fundraiser, where t-shirts were also sold to raise money for the Pease Officers Research Association of California.

Sunday morning's run included community members and their children.

Alvarado was killed in the line of duty while carrying out a traffic stop in late February.