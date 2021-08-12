Tracking Warmth Into the Weekend

Video

Air Quality (as of 8 AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

The big monsoonal high is on vacation over in Texas currently, but will nudge back to the west in the coming days. As the ridge builds, temperatures will warm across the region—more notably felt for inland areas. Another interesting aspect of its movement brings another weak surge of monsoonal moisture late Wednesday into Thursday. The most likely impact will be high clouds, but there is a slight chance of light showers as well. Beyond this surge, another area of moisture will stream in from the south into the weekend. We can attribute this stream to Tropical Cyclone Kevin in the East Pacific. Timing on this pulse will be Friday into Saturday and we’ll likely see more high clouds and possibly some light showers. Thunderstorm chances will also have to be monitored. General southerly flow with the expanding ridge will mean a warm-up across the board for the region with above normal highs expected beginning Wednesday/Thursday and probably lasting into the weekend.



Thursday: Monsoon moisture will continue to stream in through early Thursday with a chance of very light showers, before clearing out just after lunchtime. A few remaining high clouds are expected, with skies clearing more so late afternoon. Along the coast, partly cloudy skies will remain, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. 80s to around 105ºF for interior locations. Winds will pick up in the major valleys during the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Clouds fill in around the immediate coast, but will not likely make it down the Salinas Valley. Patchy fog is possible on the immediate coast from Aptos down to Pebble Beach in the early hours of Friday morning.

Friday: The monsoon sends another wave of moisture our way. The chance for scattered showers is small along the immediate coast. No lightning strikes are anticipated at this time. Inland highs in the 90s with another day of low to mid 70s on the coast.



Extended: High pressure to the east makes for a warm weekend on the coast, and hot conditions further inland. Temperatures expected to become more seasonable into the beginning of next week. Another moisture surge arrives Friday into Saturday with additional high clouds and perhaps a light shower or two. Warmer weather expected through the weekend, then cooler next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”