A Cool Holiday Weekend!

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer but temps will be staying on the cool side through next week. The holiday weekend will be dry with clouds around the coast and plenty of sunshine inland. Keep a jacket handy near the coast! Patchy dense fog possible in the morning hours all weekend as well.

An unsettled weather pattern will reinforce the cooler air over the region with only a brief warm up on Saturday. All in all, expect cooler than normal temperatures both on the coast and inland for the next 7 days with widespread coastal clouds and brief afternoon sunshine. No rain expected outside of any coastal drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Saturday: Early morning fog with low clouds becoming widespread. Areas of drizzle possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s near the coast, mid-60s to low 80s inland with coastal clouds and sun and mostly sunny in the interior locations.



Saturday Night: Cloudy with patchy dense fog around the coast and inland valleys with lows in the upper 40's to low 50's along the coast and inland. Low visibility is possible in some spots.

Sunday: Few more clouds around and slightly cooler especially inland. Highs in upper 50s to low 60s coastal and 60's to 70's inland. Breezy onshore winds.

Extended: Our daily cloud cycle will continue out of the holiday weekend with cooler-than-normal temperatures.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free