Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing may be her most important one yet

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas and Faith Karimi, CNN

Britney Spears could move one step closer to regaining more control of her life on Wednesday when a judge is expected to weigh in on the singer’s request to select her own attorney in her conservatorship battle.

Multiple filings could be addressed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny at an afternoon hearing, including a petition from Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, to resign.

At a hearing three weeks ago, Spears gave powerful testimony in which she stated she has felt “traumatized” by her nearly 13-year conservatorship. She called the arrangement “abusive” and said she has felt forced under her conservatorship to perform, take medication and use birth control against her will.

She asked the court to allow her to select her own counsel.

Ingham has subsequently submitted a request to resign. Spears has been in talks with former federal prosecutor, Mathew Rosengart, about potentially representing her.

Bessemer Trust, the appointed co-conservator of her estimated $60 million estate, has also submitted a request to resign, citing “changed circumstances.”

Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, remains co-conservator of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of Spears’ person, responsible for her day-to-day affairs and medical care. Montgomery stated in recent court filings that she supports the pop star’s desire to end her conservatorship and is laying out a care plan to help facilitate that.

A source close to the singer’s family said Spears has pleaded with Ingham to end the arrangement once and for all. Fans have launched the free Britney movement, which has included a bipartisan effort from lawmakers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, have expressed their support for Spears.

Though Spears is not required to attend Wednesday’s hearing, she’s expected to call in like she did at the last one last month.

At that session, Spears made her first public comments about her conservatorship in 13 years. She raised questions on whether Ingham had educated her on her rights, saying she didn’t know she could petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Spears mother, Lynne Spears, and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed briefs with the court to argue she has the right to have her own lawyer.

“Often in conservatorships, judges appoint a lawyer to represent a conservatee without allowing the person under conservatorship any say in this decision,” the ACLU said in a statement announcing it has filed an amicus brief in the case to support her right to select her own attorney.

An amicus brief involves a person with a strong interest in a case but is not a party to the case. In the brief, the ACLU and disability rights organizations argue that the right to choose one’s own attorney is a core element of the Sixth Amendment right to counsel, and people under a conservatorship are entitled to that right.

“Britney Spears has said that she wants to pick her own lawyer and the court should respect that wish,” said Zoë Brennan-Krohn, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Disability Rights Project. “The court should ensure Spears has access to the tools she needs to make that choice meaningfully and to hire someone she trusts to advocate for her stated goal: to get out of her conservatorship.”

It’s unclear whether Judge Penny will address other petitions in the case on Wednesday or continue them to a later date. Montgomery has requested additional security support over increasing threats, while Jamie Spears has petitioned the court to look into some of the allegations his daughter raised about her care.

Spears, herself, meanwhile, has made her desire clear.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said at the Jun. 23 hearing. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.