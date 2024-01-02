CAL FIRE help rescue a surfer in Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE and the Pebble Beach Community Services District rescued a surfer out of the ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Pebble Beach.

Firefighters said that the rescue took place just after 12 p.m. on 17 Mile Drive and Ocean Road just near the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Fire officials said they arrived to the scene and found a surfer in distress. There was an off-duty California State Parks lifeguard surfing in the area and was assisting the victim when firefighters got to the scene.

Rescue swimmers helped the surfer and the off-duty lifeguard to the shore as they received medical attention.