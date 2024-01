PAJARO DUNES, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office bomb squad removed a bomb from a beach in Pajaro Dunes.

Deputies said that the bomb was an inert military ordinance that they say washed up onto the beach from the previous storms.

The bomb squad removed the bomb from the beach as a precaution. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that personnel from Travis Air Force Base collected the bomb.