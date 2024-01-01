Large boulders force shut down of a portion of Bear Creek Road in Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A portion of Bear Creek Road near Boulder Creek will be closed until January 2 after some large boulders ended up in the road.

This is near 17729 Bear Creek Road, according to Santa Cruz County's Department of Community Development and Infrastructure.

Photos from the agency show the boulders laying in one lane of the road, with some debris in the opposite lane.

The agency said drivers should find alternate routes until they can clear the mess.