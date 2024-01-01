Skip to Content
Top Stories

Large boulders force shut down of a portion of Bear Creek Road in Boulder Creek

County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure
By
Published 10:50 AM

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A portion of Bear Creek Road near Boulder Creek will be closed until January 2 after some large boulders ended up in the road.

This is near 17729 Bear Creek Road, according to Santa Cruz County's Department of Community Development and Infrastructure.

Photos from the agency show the boulders laying in one lane of the road, with some debris in the opposite lane.

The agency said drivers should find alternate routes until they can clear the mess.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content