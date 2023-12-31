Our top five most read stories of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- As we plan on turning the page to 2024, we thought we share our most viewed and read stories for 2024.

We are going to share our top five most read web stories from this calendar year. The data comes strictly from viewers who read our articles and watch our newscasts online.

Pajaro Levee Breached- March 11, 2023

The Pajaro River levee breached around midnight on March 10. The town of Pajaro is still recovering from the levee breach which flooded homes, buildings and Pajaro Middle School.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are finishing short-term repairs to the levee while a long term project to fully replace the levee will not start until next summer.

2. Spider web substance falls out of the Sky, Central Coast reacts- October 4, 2023

People living on the Central Coast saw a sticky web-like substance falling out of the sky. Viewers from Monterey County, San Benito County and Santa Cruz County sent us photos of the substance flying out of the sky.

A professor with Cal State University, Monterey Bay said that it could be a process called ballooning that spiders utilize to fly.

3. Keanu Reeves sightings in Soledad and Gilroy- June 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves had an excellent adventure through the Central Coast.

He was spotted at a Starbucks in Soledad and at the Habit Burger Grill in Gilroy on the same day.

The 58-year-old 'John Wick' star had originally stopped in Soledad to charge his electric vehicle with his long-time partner Alexandra Grant.

Hope you can visit the Central Coast sometime soon Keanu!

4. Kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary in Soledad renamed after long-time custodian- August 31, 2023

The Soledad Unified School District honored a long-time employee who passed away just shortly after retiring in 2020.

The district renamed the kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary School to the John Fuller Kindergarten Building.

Fuller worked primarily for the school from 1987 to 2020. He passed away in 2021.

5. Monterey County fines property owner over $59,000 for makeshift housing in Royal Oaks- May 10, 2023

In a special report you saw only on KION, Monterey County fined a property owner over $59,000 for illegal makeshift housing in Royal Oaks.

The county said the makeshift housing was home to around 100 people including children. The county added the property owner received multiple violation notices.

The owner of the property, Nicolas Rvalcaba was cited for 22 unpermitted greenhouse housing units and 39 unpermitted housing units.

The unpermitted units were demolished.

