Santa Cruz Wharf partially reopens after powerful waves damage portions of the wharf

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz Wharf has partially reopened after a high surf event saw powerful waves crash against the wharf on Thursday morning, leaving some damage behind.

Parts of the wharf were chipped away by the dangerous surf. A portion of the wharf near the Dolphin Restaurant sunk as a result of the waves.

Santa Cruz Wharf staff and the city said the end of the Wharf, including the Dolphin Restaurant, restroom three and the sea lion viewing holes are closed and fenced off from the public until further notice.

Damage at the Santa Cruz Wharf because of the high surf. (Courtesy of @SantaCruzWharf on Instagram)

The wharf was one of multiple areas impacted by the high surf on Thursday.

Capitola was underwater once again, with businesses needing to clean up after recovering from the previous Winter storm in January.