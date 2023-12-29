Oakland Police Officer killed while responding to reports of burglary

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Oakland Police confirming Friday one of their officers was killed in the line of duty while responding to reports of a burglary.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, police said multiple officers responded to the scene. Some where in plain clothing while others were in police uniform.

Police confirmed it was the second time they were responded to reports of a burglary at a business in the 400 block of Embarcadero.

During the second response, they found multiple people exiting the business and at least one of the individuals shot at officers, striking a plain clothes officer that was in an unmarked vehicle.

Oakland Police announced on social media that the officer died this morning.

The suspect hasn't been caught and the officer is not being identified until all family has been notified of the officer's death.

Police confirmed the officer was with the department for four years and is one of the field team officers.