Power outage in Marina leaves over 7000 customers in the dark, officials said power restored

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A recent power outage in Marina affected over 7,000 customers on Thursday morning.

Parts of the Central Coast were without power because of the rain this morning.



PG&E says an equipment issue in Marina knocked out power for more than 7-thousand people for hours.

"I woke up in the morning and had to use the bathroom and noticed that there's no nothing's working," said Juan Scholis who lives in Marina.

The outage left Scholis concerned about the food in his fridge spoiling because of the lack of electricity.



"Everything's starting to get slowly warmer and refrigerator then you stuff that needs to be fridge rated in a yeah you can use the microwave can't use the stove and you know nothing nothing's working," said Scholis.

The power was out at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.



According to PG&E, the cause of the outage was an equipment issue possibly due to the storm.

When crews got here on 6th Avenue and Inter-Garisson road near California State Monterey Bay they found a power line laying on the ground.

Crews were there until around noon.



"I think the problem with power outages and all these things is the infrastructure is too old and we need to spend the money to fix it all up because it's it's that's one of the problems maintenance," said Elaine Salter who lives in Marina.

With PG&E bills expected to increase by nearly 13% starting next year, customers are disappointed with the service.

"What can I do? It's out of my control. So I just got to roll with the punches. And everything's going up, too. Doesn't matter what you get. So it's kind of rough on everybody," said Scholis.

PG&E reminds customers if they see a power line on the ground to call 9-1-1 right away.