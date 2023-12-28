Monterey County Road Closures

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Due to high tide conditions and coastal flooding, there are a few road closures along the Monterey Peninsula.

CAL FIRE BEU says that a stretch from 17 Mile Drive from The Links at Spanish Bay to Cypress Point Club is closed.

The Pacific Grove Police Department also said that Oceanview Boulevard from Esplanade Street to Lighthouse Avenue is closed due to flood debris. Police said that Otter Point turn out is also closed at the moment.