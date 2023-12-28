Skip to Content
Top Stories

Monterey County Road Closures

MGN
By
Published 3:21 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Due to high tide conditions and coastal flooding, there are a few road closures along the Monterey Peninsula.

CAL FIRE BEU says that a stretch from 17 Mile Drive from The Links at Spanish Bay to Cypress Point Club is closed.

The Pacific Grove Police Department also said that Oceanview Boulevard from Esplanade Street to Lighthouse Avenue is closed due to flood debris. Police said that Otter Point turn out is also closed at the moment.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content