Evacuation warnings issued for Seacliff State Beach area and Pajaro Dunes area in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has issued an evacuation warning for areas along the Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar areas.

According to county officials, coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar have been issued a warning to evacuate the area due to flooding and high tides along the area.

People are asked to be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued.

Here are the evacuation warning areas

Pajaro Dunes area which includes north of Sanderling Circle, Pelican Point, areas south of Shell Road, Beach Road, east of Cypress Lane and west of Beach Road.

Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar Esplanade area which includes south of Seacliff Drive, east of Seacliff Drive and West of Via Concha

As of now, the county has announced road closures in these areas:

East Cliff Drive at Schwann Lake.

Corcoran Lagoon

Moran Lake

This is an ongoing story. We'll have more updates as they come in.