Evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County has been lifted

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 28, 2023 AT 3:30 PM- Santa Cruz County has officially lifted all evacuation warnings after they were affected by coastal flooding.

Those areas include community members who live in the Pajaro Dunes area, Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar Esplanade plus Capitola Village.

Original Article

Santa Cruz County has issued an evacuation warning for areas along the Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar areas.

According to county officials, coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar have been issued a warning to evacuate the area due to flooding and high tides along the area.

People are asked to be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued.

Here are the evacuation warning areas

Pajaro Dunes area which includes north of Sanderling Circle, Pelican Point, areas south of Shell Road, Beach Road, east of Cypress Lane and west of Beach Road.

Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar Esplanade area which includes south of Seacliff Drive, east of Seacliff Drive and West of Via Concha

Capitola Village which includes the Venetian Hotel, south of Cliff Drive, East of Capitola Pier and Wharf Road and west of Esplanade.

Zone CTL-E027B which includes north of Capitola Beach, south of Stockton Avenue and Capitola Avenue, east of Esplanade and Riverview Avenue, west of Britannia Arms.

The County said for community members who feel unsafe and live in evacuation areas, they have created a temporary evacuation point at New Brighton Middle School on 250 Washburn Ave in Capitola. There is water and power available.

The City of Santa Cruz said that Main Beach and Cowell Beach is closed.

The Santa Cruz Wharf is also closed due to unsafe conditions on the wharf.

There is also road closures within the city.

West Cliff Drive will be closed between Columbia Street and David Way.

As of now, the county has announced road closures in these areas:

East Cliff Drive at Schwann Lake.

Corcoran Lagoon

Moran Lake

This is an ongoing story. We'll have more updates as they come in.