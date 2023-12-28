East Cliff Drive reopens after being closed to flooding

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Due to flooding and high tide conditions, East Cliff Drive was closed throughout Thursday.

Multiple roads were closed as a result of the high waves all along the Santa Cruz coast and for some people who live on East Cliff Drive, it was alarming to see.

"We're saddened that out of all the repairs that were made last year, yet again, we're going to have to do more repairs this year." said Nora Alford who lives in Santa Cruz

Alvord has been living on East Cliff Drive for years. She said her house isn't threatened, and if things get worse she plans on helping people.

"We're just going to help out our neighbors," said Alford. "Do whatever we can do to support them and trying to stay out of danger and off the highways."

The National Weather Service issued a high surf and flooding alert for cities along the coast and for people who were visiting Santa Cruz from the Bay Area, they said they had to change their plans because of mother nature.



"It disrupted our plans to go to the beach, and we're a little sad, but it's also really interesting to see the impact of the weather on the waves." said Robert Selna, who lives in Oakland.