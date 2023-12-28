Dog injured in a shooting on the Pajaro Bridge levee, police looking for two suspects involved

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly shot a dog on the Pajaro Bridge Levee on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting took place on the Pajaro Bridge Levee before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers said that when they got there, they found a dog suffering a gunshot injury.

Watsonville Police said that a witness reported to them that they saw two suspects who jumped from the bridge and onto the levee.

Officers said that both suspects walking towards a homeless encampment where "Oso”, and his owner were staying.

Investigators said that witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and saw both suspects run further down the levee.

Watsonville Police said they do not know if the dog's owner was the intendent target. Officers said that the dog was transported to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter to assist with medical treatment for the dog.

Officers said that the dog is in stable condition but will need surgery and extra time to recover.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Juan Castillo at 831-768-3358 or 831-454-7248 to reach Animal Control Officer Athena Del Rosario.