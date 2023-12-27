Two suspects arrested in non-injury shooting in Watsonville, police looking for third suspect

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police have arrested two suspects who were involved a non-injury shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said that the shooting took place in the area of Bridge and Secoya Streets. Police said that the victim was driving when his car was shot at by a passenger who was in another vehicle.

Officers said that a witness told officers that all three suspects ran towards the 700 block of Bronte Avenue when all three suspects ran towards the levee.

Police said that 28-year-old Mark Campos and 26-year-old Jiovanni Bueno were identified by a witness and arrested. Investigators said that Bueno and Campos were booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

A Capitola Police K9 officer was able to locate the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact Watsonville Police.